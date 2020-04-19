Sharon Weems Hartsell

Sharon Weems Crafton Hartsell survived by a loving family, friends, and students. Before retiring Sharon taught 32 years in the public schools of Texas and New Mexico. Most of her teaching career was teaching special needs children in Abq. Belonged to First Christian Church and Hoffmantown in Abq, Crosbyton Church of Christ, Alpha Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Sigma Kappa. Enjoyed needlework, quilting, golf, and bridge. She especially loved to travel. In lieu of flowers, gifts to .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
