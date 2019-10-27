Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Youngblood. View Sign Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Levier Youngblood



1947-2019







Sharon Levier Youngblood, age 72, a resident of Belen, New Mexico, raised in Denver, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was a member of the Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley. Sharon was a hard working person and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from Honeywell Aerospace after 27 years of outstanding service. Sharon loved the outdoors and never missed a chance to go fishing, especially in Creede, Colorado. She was a very outgoing person and even with cancer she had a witty and positive attitude that was so loved by everyone at the cancer center. Sharon wants all of her friends at the New Mexico Cancer Center to never give up, always stay looking forward and she also wants you all to know how much she loved you. The staff and patients were her life blood and she would want to thank all of you for being there for her. Sharon loved going to the casino and won her fair share, but mostly she just loved the outing and seeing all of her friends. She was a huge karaoke fan and even though she might not have been feeling well, she would never have missed a chance to see her granddaughter, Tori, perform karaoke. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Don Youngblood; parents, Helen Caughlin and Robert Bruce King. She is survived by her two sons, Gar Medina and Mark Medina; two loving grandchildren, Tori Ashley and Marissa Medina; and one loving brother, Bruce King. Sharon is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado at 2:00 p.m. Please sign Sharon's online tribute at



