Sheri Janine Savonen
Sheri Janine Savonen age 64, passed away peacefully at home January 14, 2020 with her beloved cats and dog Rosie by her side. She was born October 1, 1955 in Silver City, New Mexico and raised in Albuquerque.
Sheri is survived by her husband Steve Savonen, sister Dodie McVeety and husband Rod, sister Neteri Johnston and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Father, Mother and Brother.
A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM; LDS Chapel, 6000 Kachina St NW, ABQ, NM 87120.
To view more information or to leave condolences please visit www.affordablecremationabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020