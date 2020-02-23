Sherry Collene Gordon
Sherry Collene Gordon, 64, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Albuquerque. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Lance T. Gordon; her mother, Sandra J. Garland; her sister, Holly Garland Langworthy and husband David; her brothers, Jim Garland and wife Sue, Tim Garland and wife Kathy; and many other family and friends. Born in Spring Valley, IL, she graduated from Hall High School. She also attended Illinois Valley Community College. Sherry was a gifted artist and a published poet.
Friends may visit beginning at 5:00 p.m. followed by Rosary will be recited Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School NE. Burial will follow the Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Sherry at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020