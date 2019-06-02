Sherry Rabbino Lewis







Sherry Rabbino Lewis, 85, of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Rabbino of West Hartford, CT; her daughter-in-law, Tracy Lewis; and grandsons, Charlie and Casey all of Santa Monica, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis; son, Lester Lewis; and brother, Mitchell Rabbino. Sherry was born in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from Vassar College. Most of her career was in the visual arts--printmaking and small



sculptures-- but in the last two years has centered on poetry. Sherry has always been active in her synagogue and her community, especially in the arts. She was a devoted and much beloved grandmother, family member, community member, and friend. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Congregation Albert, 3800 Louisiana Blvd. NE. Please visit the online guestbook for



Sherry at



