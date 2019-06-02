Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Sherry Rabbino Lewis

Sherry Rabbino Lewis Obituary
Sherry Rabbino Lewis



Sherry Rabbino Lewis, 85, of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Rabbino of West Hartford, CT; her daughter-in-law, Tracy Lewis; and grandsons, Charlie and Casey all of Santa Monica, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis; son, Lester Lewis; and brother, Mitchell Rabbino. Sherry was born in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from Vassar College. Most of her career was in the visual arts--printmaking and small

sculptures-- but in the last two years has centered on poetry. Sherry has always been active in her synagogue and her community, especially in the arts. She was a devoted and much beloved grandmother, family member, community member, and friend. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Congregation Albert, 3800 Louisiana Blvd. NE. Please visit the online guestbook for

Sherry at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
