Shiori Johnson







Shiori Yamada Johnson. A resident of Albuquerque for 59 years. Born in Moji-shi, Fukuoka-ken, Japan on September 1, 1936 and died on February 22, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Preceded in death by her husband Dale Foster Johnson, father Tamezo Yamada, mother Shigeno Yamada, and brother Uzuru Yamada. Survived by sons Gary Johnson of Maplewood, MN, Roy Johnson of Lafayette, CO, Zack Johnson of Albuquerque, NM; brothers Takane Yamada and Ryo Yamada of Japan; grandchildren Logan Johnson, Dale LaCroix, Theresa Newman, Anna Johnson, and Helena Johnson; great-grandchildren Lilyrose Newman, Roey Newman, and Juniper Lee Johnson. Shiori met and married Dale in Japan when Dale was in the Air Force and soon immigrated to the U.S. She worked and studied hard, becoming a



U.S. citizen and was a Colonel Aide-De-Camp to NM governor David Cargo. She enjoyed many years with her husband Dale; she enjoyed dancing and going on trips and cruises together. She had a special relationship with her pet dogs Niji and Niji II. She enjoyed spending time with her sons, grandchildren, the rest of her family and many friends. She was the best Mom in the world.



