Shirley A. (Shue) Chance





1935- 2019





Shirley A. (Shue) Chance, age 84, a resident of Rio Communities, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Belen, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register and full obituary are available at www.noblin.com.
