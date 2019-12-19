Shirley A. (Shue) Chance
1935- 2019
Shirley A. (Shue) Chance, age 84, a resident of Rio Communities, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Belen, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register and full obituary are available at www.noblin.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 19, 2019