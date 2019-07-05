Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Harris. View Sign Service Information Glen Abbey Memorial Park 3838 Bonita Road Bonita , CA 91902 (619)-498-4600 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:00 PM Glen Abbey's Little Chapel of Roses 3838 Bonita Road Bonita , CA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Glen Abbey's Little Chapel of Roses 3838 Bonita Road Bonita , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley A. Harris passed away peacefully on Sunday June 23, 2019 with family by her side at the age of 86. A resident of San Diego for over 65 years, Living in Coronado for 10 years and then Imperial Beach for 55 years. She was predeceased in 2000 by her husband, Roger A. Harris. Shirley worked for South Bay Union School District as a Cook Manager for over 30 years. With her love of cooking and baking she also had a small catering company for many years making wedding cakes for hundreds. She is survived by her five children, Robert Harris, Lois Harris Maldonado, Carol Harris, Glen Harris and Wilma Harris; two grandchildren, Sean Harris and Michael Golden; 5 great-grandchildren, Kailee Bryant-Relaford, Kori Jo Bryant, Michael Golden, Seth Harris and Taylor Harris . She is also survived by her beloved puppies, Harley and Roxie; several cousins, three nephews, and many friends.



Shirley will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Viewing will be Saturday July 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Glen Abbey Chapel of the Roses, 3838 Bonita Rd., Bonita. Private Interment will take place Monday, July 21, 2019.

