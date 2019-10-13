Shirley Anderson

Shirley Ann Anderson (Nee Moore) passed away peacefully October 8th, 2019. She was a blend between June Cleaver, Mother Teresa, and Wonder Woman. She lived her life with grace, compassion, selflessness, love and fierce determination for her family and friends. She was preceded by her husband Bruce and daughter Kristin. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Condolences can be sent through Hillcrest Funeral Home,

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
