Shirley Ann Sparks
Shirley Ann Sparks, 85, passed away September 8, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Darrell Sparks and Brett Sparks and wife Rennie, of Albuquerque; relatives, Sue and Dennis Brown in Olney, TX. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sparks; and her parents, Robert and Frances Biggers.
Born in Jean, Texas, Shirley was a graduate of North Texas State University where she received her bachelor's degree. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was an Elementary School Teacher. She played the piano, was very artsy, and enjoyed writing poetry. Please visit our online guestbook for Shirley at www.FrenchFunerals.com