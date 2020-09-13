Shirley Ann SparksShirley Ann Sparks, 85, passed away September 8, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Darrell Sparks and Brett Sparks and wife Rennie, of Albuquerque; relatives, Sue and Dennis Brown in Olney, TX. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sparks; and her parents, Robert and Frances Biggers.Born in Jean, Texas, Shirley was a graduate of North Texas State University where she received her bachelor's degree. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was an Elementary School Teacher. She played the piano, was very artsy, and enjoyed writing poetry. Please visit our online guestbook for Shirley at