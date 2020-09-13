1/1
Shirley Ann Sparks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Sparks



Shirley Ann Sparks, 85, passed away September 8, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Darrell Sparks and Brett Sparks and wife Rennie, of Albuquerque; relatives, Sue and Dennis Brown in Olney, TX. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sparks; and her parents, Robert and Frances Biggers.

Born in Jean, Texas, Shirley was a graduate of North Texas State University where she received her bachelor's degree. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was an Elementary School Teacher. She played the piano, was very artsy, and enjoyed writing poetry. Please visit our online guestbook for Shirley at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved