Shirley Ann WeaverShirley Ann Weaver, age 92, our precious mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and lover of Jesus stepped into the presence of her Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Shirley was born in Cadillac, Michigan, on November 13, 1927 to Ralph and Gladys Swanquist. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul Weaver Jr, and her son, Paul Weaver III. Shirley is survived by her remaining four children and their spouses whom she loved as her own: Cathy McCorkle (Sherman), Karen Goit (Carl), Cheryl Goehring (Marty), Mark Weaver (Teresa) and Susann Weaver (widow of Paul). She also leaves 17 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.Shirley was always ready for an adventure, so right after graduating high school, she left Cadillac to visit her lifelong friend, Pat Pierson in Albuquerque. There she met and fell in love with a handsome young man who worked with her at JC Penney, and her visit turned into a permanent move. Shirley and Paul were married December 22, 1948, and lived in several small towns in Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico during Paul's early years with the Forest Service. The most unusual was a Forest Service look-out tower on the Gila National Forest in SW New Mexico.They eventually settled down in Albuquerque, and became active members at First United Methodist Church where Mom sang in the choir for over 40 years, and they made lifelong friends in their Twosom Sunday School class. At age 60, Shirley took up oil painting and enjoyed painting landscapes, especially mission churches in the Southwest.True to her adventurous nature, Shirley loved traveling and enjoyed several trips to Europe, South America, Mexico, and all over the US, including a cruise down the Amazon River on a (very) small boat. Her favorite was a three-week trip to Scandinavia where she spent a week in Sweden visiting the home where her grandmother lived, and connecting with her relatives still there.Our mom was the best person we ever knew. Never once did we hear her say a negative thing about another human being. She was a wonderful and consistent example of being a Christ follower throughout her life. We remember the simple fun of board games and card games on rainy summer afternoons, and the many traditions she began on holidays which continue to this day. She believed in "love gifts"â€"those gifts given for no occasion other than love for the recipient. We will miss her crooked smile, her laughter, and her pure joy at just spending time with those she loved so dearly.The family would like to thank the staff of Casa de la Reina for the loving care they provided to our mother for the past six years.A service celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd NE in Albuquerque, with a reception immediately after at the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 700 Yale Blvd SE, in Albuquerque at 2:30 p.m. Please follow COVID-19 safe practices, wearing masks and distancing to protect all in attendance.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's memory to Heart Gallery of NM Foundation, 13170B Central Ave. SE #190, Albuquerque, NM 87123. Please visit our online guestbook for Shirley at