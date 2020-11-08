Shirley ArchundeShirley Archunde, age 68, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 12, 2020. She passed away in the Nation of Thailand serving God as a full-time missionary with her husband Phil. Shirley was born in Albuquerque, NM on May 19, 1952. Her life was a picture of devotion to God, her husband, her children, her grandchildren, the church and the mission that God called her to fulfill.She was employed by the University of New Mexico for 20-years as an administrative assistant in athletics. As a partner with Believers Center, she served in many capacities throughout her Christian life. In 2015 she made the ultimate commitment to move to the Nation of Thailand as a full-time missionary. Shirley and her husband, served as Directors of Living Word Ministries Bible School. She helped train and equip local Christian men and women for the work of the ministry. Her impact will be felt for years to come, she was a difference maker. She will be forever missed by her family, friends and those whose lives she impacted.Shirley is survived by her husband of 42 years, Phillip Archunde, her daughters, Julianna Adams, Renee Archunde and Sylvia (Kristy) Marquez; her sister Yvette Pettine, her brothers, Ronny Sena and his wife Michelle, Albert Sena and his wife Marya; Shirley also had 11 grandchildren.Christian Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Believers Center, 320 Waterfall Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123. Due to the New Mexico Covid-19 Public Health Order, we have capacity restrictions. Please call Believers Center at(505-292-5082)or go to//believerscenter.com/memorialto let us know you will be attending. A private burial service will be conducted at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM for the immediate family.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to a memorial fund set up in Shirley's name at: