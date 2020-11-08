1/1
Shirley Archunde
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Archunde



Shirley Archunde, age 68, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 12, 2020. She passed away in the Nation of Thailand serving God as a full-time missionary with her husband Phil. Shirley was born in Albuquerque, NM on May 19, 1952. Her life was a picture of devotion to God, her husband, her children, her grandchildren, the church and the mission that God called her to fulfill.

She was employed by the University of New Mexico for 20-years as an administrative assistant in athletics. As a partner with Believers Center, she served in many capacities throughout her Christian life. In 2015 she made the ultimate commitment to move to the Nation of Thailand as a full-time missionary. Shirley and her husband, served as Directors of Living Word Ministries Bible School. She helped train and equip local Christian men and women for the work of the ministry. Her impact will be felt for years to come, she was a difference maker. She will be forever missed by her family, friends and those whose lives she impacted.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 42 years, Phillip Archunde, her daughters, Julianna Adams, Renee Archunde and Sylvia (Kristy) Marquez; her sister Yvette Pettine, her brothers, Ronny Sena and his wife Michelle, Albert Sena and his wife Marya; Shirley also had 11 grandchildren.

Christian Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Believers Center, 320 Waterfall Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123. Due to the New Mexico Covid-19 Public Health Order, we have capacity restrictions. Please call Believers Center at

(505-292-5082)

or go to



//believerscenter.com/memorial

to let us know you will be attending. A private burial service will be conducted at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM for the immediate family.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to a memorial fund set up in Shirley's name at:

www.lwmi.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Believers Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved