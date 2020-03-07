Shirley C. Ferron
Rio Rancho- Shirley C. Ferron, 84, passed away on January 23, 2020 at home in Rio Rancho, NM. She was born on November 11, 1935 to William and Alice Craig in Boston, MA. On November 26, 1955 she married her loving husband Edward R. Ferron in Boston, MA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward R. Ferron of 60 years of matrimony.
She was a member of West Mesa Christian Church. Shirley is survived by her loving family, Patrick of Rio Rancho, Kim & Mike Mendenhall, Craig & Julie Ferron: grandsons; Bryan & Michelle Mendenhall, Daniel & Sara Mendenhall, Jason & Jessica Ferron, James & Nikki Wood and Adam Wood. Great-grandchildren are Alexander, Aiden, Rylie, Patrick and Brooke.
The Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all relatives and friends who were so kind and supportive during this time. Your kindness will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers Shirley and the family wishes are for proceeds to be sent to West Mesa Christian Church.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am located at West Mesa Christian Church 8821 Golf Course Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87114. Graveside Burial Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am located at Guanji Pines Cemetery 901 Range Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544.
Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2020