Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley C. Ferron. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel 2400 Southern Blvd. Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-891-9192 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM West Mesa Christian Church 8821 Golf Course Rd Albuquerque, , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley C. Ferron







Rio Rancho- Shirley C. Ferron, 84, passed away on January 23, 2020 at home in Rio Rancho, NM. She was born on November 11, 1935 to William and Alice Craig in Boston, MA. On November 26, 1955 she married her loving husband Edward R. Ferron in Boston, MA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward R. Ferron of 60 years of matrimony.



She was a member of West Mesa Christian Church. Shirley is survived by her loving family, Patrick of Rio Rancho, Kim & Mike Mendenhall, Craig & Julie Ferron: grandsons; Bryan & Michelle Mendenhall, Daniel & Sara Mendenhall, Jason & Jessica Ferron, James & Nikki Wood and Adam Wood. Great-grandchildren are Alexander, Aiden, Rylie, Patrick and Brooke.



The Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all relatives and friends who were so kind and supportive during this time. Your kindness will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers Shirley and the family wishes are for proceeds to be sent to West Mesa Christian Church.



Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am located at West Mesa Christian Church 8821 Golf Course Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87114. Graveside Burial Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am located at Guanji Pines Cemetery 901 Range Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544.



Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at



www.danielsfuneral.com



Shirley C. FerronRio Rancho- Shirley C. Ferron, 84, passed away on January 23, 2020 at home in Rio Rancho, NM. She was born on November 11, 1935 to William and Alice Craig in Boston, MA. On November 26, 1955 she married her loving husband Edward R. Ferron in Boston, MA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward R. Ferron of 60 years of matrimony.She was a member of West Mesa Christian Church. Shirley is survived by her loving family, Patrick of Rio Rancho, Kim & Mike Mendenhall, Craig & Julie Ferron: grandsons; Bryan & Michelle Mendenhall, Daniel & Sara Mendenhall, Jason & Jessica Ferron, James & Nikki Wood and Adam Wood. Great-grandchildren are Alexander, Aiden, Rylie, Patrick and Brooke.The Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all relatives and friends who were so kind and supportive during this time. Your kindness will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers Shirley and the family wishes are for proceeds to be sent to West Mesa Christian Church.Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am located at West Mesa Christian Church 8821 Golf Course Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87114. Graveside Burial Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am located at Guanji Pines Cemetery 901 Range Rd, Los Alamos, NM 87544.Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close