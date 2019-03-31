Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Dee Stuart. View Sign

Shirley Dee Stuart







Shirley Dee



Stuart of Albuquerque, New



Mexico went



home to be with Jesus on March 25, 2019 at the age of eighty-five. She was born in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo Dewitt Hall and Lela Clara Hall; sisters Mildred Drews, Hazel Hendricks and Muriel Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Stuart (Robert Padilla), Sheri Fisher, Stephanie Davis; grandsons Brandon Stuart, Jared Fisher (Hannah Fisher), several nieces and nephews and her best friend, Della Lopez. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was an exceptional cook and loved fishing at Red River. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 with a reception to follow. The family would like to thank the staff of Bee Hive Corona for their loving care. Shirley's caring nature will be missed by many. In Lieu of flowers donations may be given in Shirley's honor to New Mexico



information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



Shirley Dee StuartShirley DeeStuart of Albuquerque, NewMexico wenthome to be with Jesus on March 25, 2019 at the age of eighty-five. She was born in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo Dewitt Hall and Lela Clara Hall; sisters Mildred Drews, Hazel Hendricks and Muriel Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Stuart (Robert Padilla), Sheri Fisher, Stephanie Davis; grandsons Brandon Stuart, Jared Fisher (Hannah Fisher), several nieces and nephews and her best friend, Della Lopez. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was an exceptional cook and loved fishing at Red River. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 with a reception to follow. The family would like to thank the staff of Bee Hive Corona for their loving care. Shirley's caring nature will be missed by many. In Lieu of flowers donations may be given in Shirley's honor to New Mexico https://www.alz.org/newmexico . To viewinformation or leave a condolence, please visit Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services

7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

(505) 821-0010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Daniels Family Funeral Services Albuquerque , NM (505) 821-0010 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.