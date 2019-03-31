Shirley Dee Stuart
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Dee Stuart.
Shirley Dee
Stuart of Albuquerque, New
Mexico went
home to be with Jesus on March 25, 2019 at the age of eighty-five. She was born in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo Dewitt Hall and Lela Clara Hall; sisters Mildred Drews, Hazel Hendricks and Muriel Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Stuart (Robert Padilla), Sheri Fisher, Stephanie Davis; grandsons Brandon Stuart, Jared Fisher (Hannah Fisher), several nieces and nephews and her best friend, Della Lopez. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was an exceptional cook and loved fishing at Red River. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 with a reception to follow. The family would like to thank the staff of Bee Hive Corona for their loving care. Shirley's caring nature will be missed by many. In Lieu of flowers donations may be given in Shirley's honor to New Mexico https://www.alz.org/newmexico. To view
information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019