Obituary
Shirley Johnson McLaurin, age 84, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence in Austin, TX. She died peacefully, surrounded by her husband and son. She was married to Billy Winston McLaurin for 58 years. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Albuquerque, NM. Prior to her long illness, she was active in her church, worked with the Shriner's in Albuquerque, and sang with the Sweet Adeline's for 30 years.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Billy McLaurin of Austin TX; her son, Mark (Teresa) of Dripping Springs, TX; sister, Judith (George) of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Robert (Debbie) of Centerville IN; grandsons, Jason (Julia) and David (Jennifer) of Houston, TX; granddaughter, Alyssa of Dripping Springs, TX; and her four great-granddaughters, Anna, Evelyn, Eleanor and Lilou.

Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the Berean Baptist Church, 3800 Eubank Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc. Please visit our online guestbook for Shirley at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
