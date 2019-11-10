Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Johnson McLaurin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Johnson McLaurin







Shirley Johnson McLaurin, age 84, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence in Austin, TX. She died peacefully, surrounded by her husband and son. She was married to Billy Winston McLaurin for 58 years. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Albuquerque, NM. Prior to her long illness, she was active in her church, worked with the Shriner's in Albuquerque, and sang with the Sweet Adeline's for 30 years.



Shirley is survived by her husband, Billy McLaurin of Austin TX; her son, Mark (Teresa) of Dripping Springs, TX; sister, Judith (George) of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Robert (Debbie) of Centerville IN; grandsons, Jason (Julia) and David (Jennifer) of Houston, TX; granddaughter, Alyssa of Dripping Springs, TX; and her four great-granddaughters, Anna, Evelyn, Eleanor and Lilou.



Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the Berean Baptist Church, 3800 Eubank Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the ,



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Shirley Johnson McLaurinShirley Johnson McLaurin, age 84, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence in Austin, TX. She died peacefully, surrounded by her husband and son. She was married to Billy Winston McLaurin for 58 years. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Albuquerque, NM. Prior to her long illness, she was active in her church, worked with the Shriner's in Albuquerque, and sang with the Sweet Adeline's for 30 years.Shirley is survived by her husband, Billy McLaurin of Austin TX; her son, Mark (Teresa) of Dripping Springs, TX; sister, Judith (George) of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Robert (Debbie) of Centerville IN; grandsons, Jason (Julia) and David (Jennifer) of Houston, TX; granddaughter, Alyssa of Dripping Springs, TX; and her four great-granddaughters, Anna, Evelyn, Eleanor and Lilou.Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the Berean Baptist Church, 3800 Eubank Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc . Please visit our online guestbook for Shirley at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.