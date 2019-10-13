Shirley L. Nunn Hainds
Shirley L. Nunn Hainds, age 82, the daughter of Ella and Thomas Nunn was born in Barelas NM. She was one of nine kids. She went to join our Lord on September 24th 2019 in her beloved mountain home which she and her husband Fred built 35 years ago. She is preceded in death by her husband Fred and daughter Laurie. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Bilbrey, Rhonda Trujillo and husband Tom, Sherry Clark and husband Brian. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed so much. She also leaves behind a sister, Betty Hughes of Silver City and a brother, Kenneth Nunn of Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019