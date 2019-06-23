Shirley LeBow
Shirley LeBow passed
away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Rio Rancho. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Reece. She is survived by her 2 Stepdaughters Sandra Perez (Jim) and Tracie Rothe (Peter); Grandsons Bobbey Perez, Jordan Rothe, Kyle Rothe; Step-Grandchildren Todd Perez and Kari Perez, plus seven great-grandchildren.
Shirley is also survived by her Sister Lois
Mayerchek (Bob), Brother In-Law Eddie LeBow
(Betty Sue), and sister in-law Christy Croshaw
