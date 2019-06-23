Shirley LeBow (1936 - 2019)
  • "Shirley was such a kind and special person. She took such..."
    - Rosemary Wickard
  • "Didn't know Shirley but would like express our condolences..."
    - Mary griswold
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel
2400 Southern Blvd.
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-891-9192
Obituary
Shirley LeBow



Shirley LeBow passed

away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Rio Rancho. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Reece. She is survived by her 2 Stepdaughters Sandra Perez (Jim) and Tracie Rothe (Peter); Grandsons Bobbey Perez, Jordan Rothe, Kyle Rothe; Step-Grandchildren Todd Perez and Kari Perez, plus seven great-grandchildren.

Shirley is also survived by her Sister Lois

Mayerchek (Bob), Brother In-Law Eddie LeBow

(Betty Sue), and sister in-law Christy Croshaw

(Butch). Personal moments of pause and remembrance for Shirley are appreciated. To view information

or leave a condolence

please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
