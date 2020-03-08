Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Louise Scanlon. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living 4374 Alexander Blvd. NE , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley was born October 1, 1927 to Ruth Willis Smith and Arthur Raymond Smith in Los Angeles, California. Her father died when she was a year old and after moving to Albuquerque, she was raised by her mother. While attending UNM she met and married Eugene Paul Scanlon, "Papa." They had 5 children. Her family was very important to her. She was enjoyable to be with and had a wonderful, quick witted sense of humor. She was an easy going woman who went with the flow. She was generous and easy to love. She passed peacefully with family by her side on February 27th. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene and grandson Christopher. She is survived by her children Tim (Martha), Pat (Keith), Becky, Mark (Amy) and Ann, grandchildren Jeff, Casey, Alison (Fred) and Adam, great grandchildren Joe, Jake, Dyllin and Peytin, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Nancy and the amazing staff at Sugar Hollow for their outstanding loving care of Shirley. They would also like to express their gratitude for Sarah, Ashley and the staff of Alliance Hospice for their caring presence with Shirley and the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 14th, 2:00PM at the Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living, 4374 Alexander Blvd. NE, T.



