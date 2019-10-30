|
|
Shirley M. Kramer
Shirley M. Kramer, age 95, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. A WWII veteran, Shirley enjoyed bowling and playing poker and bridge with friends. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine and Sharon; grandchildren, Jordan and Nili; and younger sisters, Gracie, Harriet, and Jackie. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Shirley will be laid to rest with her husband, Harry L. Kramer, at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to the (www.kidney.org/support). Please visit our online guestbook for Shirley at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 30, 2019