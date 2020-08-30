1/1
Shirley Mae Harrison
Shirley Mae Harrison, age 81, of Los Lunas passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is survived by her children; daughter, Debbie Weisman and husband Bruce and son, Shawn Harrison; and sister, Marelen Burgett and husband Rodney. Shirley was a proud and loving grandmother to five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Harrison. She loved spending time in the outdoors but especially the time spent with family. Family and friends are invited to a Visitation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 1:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The services will be available to view via webcasting at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
