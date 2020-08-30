Shirley Mae HarrisonShirley Mae Harrison, age 81, of Los Lunas passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is survived by her children; daughter, Debbie Weisman and husband Bruce and son, Shawn Harrison; and sister, Marelen Burgett and husband Rodney. Shirley was a proud and loving grandmother to five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Harrison. She loved spending time in the outdoors but especially the time spent with family. Family and friends are invited to a Visitation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 1:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The services will be available to view via webcasting at