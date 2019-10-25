Shirley S. Bates
Shirley S. Bates was born March 8, 1952 in Pampa, Texas. A longtime resident of Albuquerque, she passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was a 1970 graduate of Valley High School and worked for the Metropolitan Court System. As well, she was an active member of Albuquerque Bible Church, where services will be held.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Bates; her mother, Juanell Eberting; three sons, Sean and wife Melissa, Chad and wife Alice, Eric and partner Ferminna; brother, Darrell and wife Rita and his children, Andrea, Laura and David; seven grandchildren, Mariah, Chadra, Isaac, Destinee, Isaiah, Shavauna and Jacob; great granddaughter, RaMaiah; as well as numerous other family members and friends who loved and will miss her.
A Memorial Service will take place at Albuquerque Bible Church, 320 Montano Rd. NW. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Ben Padilla officiating.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008.
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2019