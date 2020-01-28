|
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM
View Map
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
View Map
Vista Verde Memorial Park
Shirley Schaber
Shirley Anne Schaber, 87, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born to parents Augustus Delles and Catherine Staie, on July 28, 1932, in Sterlingville, New York. She enjoyed reading, attending church, gardening, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Shirley first met Donald Martin Schaber in high school. They were married on November 11, 1955 in Evans Mills, New York. They lived in Plattsburgh, New York, for 36 years before moving to Rio Rancho, New Mexico in 2004. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Martin Schaber and her 8 brothers and sisters. Shirley is survived by her five children: Sherry Roy, Wade Schaber, Myrna Thomas, Grant Schaber, Reba Schaber, son-in-law David Roy, and daughter-in-laws Lenora Schaber and Christine Schaber. She has 10 grandchildren: Lori, Stephen, Joseph, Connor, Chase, Vicente, Asia, Holly, Joshua and Michael, and 7 great-grandchildren; Meliano, Jeremiah, Ethen, Micah, Urijah, Logan and Brayden. A Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, January 30, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM, with recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 PM, Daniels Family Funeral Services - Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124. The Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with interment immediately following at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, New Mexico. A reception will follow at the home of Grant and Christina Schaber, in Rio Rancho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Central New Mexico, 2010 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87105, (505) 724-4670 or Disabled American Veterans, Rio Rancho, Chapter 5, 1020 Veranda Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, (505) 999-8945.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
