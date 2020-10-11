Shirley Lorraine Warner
Shirley Warner, 94, a resident of Albuquerque since 1960, died Sunday, October 4, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Terry Warner (Neatice) of Carrollton, TX; David Warner (Carol) of Prospect, KY; Glenn Warner (Mona) of Woodlands, TX; 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Her daughter Gayle Patterson preceded her in death. Gayle's family had lovingly cared for Shirley, their grandmother.
Shirley was born on July 27, 1926 and grew up in Chicago, Illinois, as the youngest daughter of Charles and Emma Nancarrow. She married Harold Warner after his service in World War II and they were happily married for 72 years.
Harold and Shirley lived in Sandia Knolls after building their dream home with the help of their sons Terry, David, and Glenn and their daughter Gayle. They were proud of their retired life driving to town each week for swim exercise before moving to a retirement community in Albuquerque when in their 90's. Shirley and family were active members of Hope Evangelical Free Church and raised a family knowing Christ. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Shirley loved all her family and they came first in her life. Shirley will be buried in at the Santa Fe National Cemetery alongside Harold. There will be a small family graveside remembrance ceremony Thursday, October 15, 2020.