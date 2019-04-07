Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Carlyle Skaar. View Sign

Sidney Carlyle Skaar







Sidney (Sid)



Skaar, born on October 6, 1936 in Blue Earth Minnesota and



grew up in Swea City Iowa, died peacefully on



March, 23, 2019. Well loved husband of Judy Skaar, loved and respected by his daughters, Dana Skaar and Erin Skaar and his step-sons, Scott Haack and Joel Haack. He loved and admired his brothers, Lonny and Ommund Skaar, his sister, Judy Hoffmaeir, cousin Gwen Dodrill and numerous others.



Sid served in the US Army & Reserves, graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Management in 1958 and an MBA in 1961. He moved from the farm to the big city and became an officer of the Irving Trust Company in New York City. From there he went to Detroit Michigan where he continued his career in commercial banking. After several Detroit winters he moved to Albuquerque in 1972, where he was an Executive VP at First National



Bank until 1975 when he purchased National Heating and Ventilating, which he ran until he retired in 2009. He read voraciously at least two papers daily keeping up with politics and the world of finance.



Sid enjoyed working with so many gifted and talented people in his career.



From childhood, he loved opera and classical music. His one regret, that he couldn't sing! Sid lived life with enthusiasm and worked hard. He will be sorely missed by his family and all those fortunate to call him a friend.



There will be a Celebration of Life at the Albuquerque Country Club on April 26, 2019 at 3PM. Sid was a committed donor to many nonprofit organizations



and we encourage donations to a in lieu of flowers.



Sidney Carlyle SkaarSidney (Sid)Skaar, born on October 6, 1936 in Blue Earth Minnesota andgrew up in Swea City Iowa, died peacefully onMarch, 23, 2019. Well loved husband of Judy Skaar, loved and respected by his daughters, Dana Skaar and Erin Skaar and his step-sons, Scott Haack and Joel Haack. He loved and admired his brothers, Lonny and Ommund Skaar, his sister, Judy Hoffmaeir, cousin Gwen Dodrill and numerous others.Sid served in the US Army & Reserves, graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Management in 1958 and an MBA in 1961. He moved from the farm to the big city and became an officer of the Irving Trust Company in New York City. From there he went to Detroit Michigan where he continued his career in commercial banking. After several Detroit winters he moved to Albuquerque in 1972, where he was an Executive VP at First NationalBank until 1975 when he purchased National Heating and Ventilating, which he ran until he retired in 2009. He read voraciously at least two papers daily keeping up with politics and the world of finance.Sid enjoyed working with so many gifted and talented people in his career.From childhood, he loved opera and classical music. His one regret, that he couldn't sing! Sid lived life with enthusiasm and worked hard. He will be sorely missed by his family and all those fortunate to call him a friend.There will be a Celebration of Life at the Albuquerque Country Club on April 26, 2019 at 3PM. Sid was a committed donor to many nonprofit organizationsand we encourage donations to a in lieu of flowers. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations