Sidney Gasser

Sidney Benjamin GasserLongtime Albuquerque Sidney Benjamin Gasser passed away during a brief hospital stay on Friday, July 24, 2020, just weeks short of his ninety-seventh birthday and almost six months to the day of his beloved wife, Myra's passing. Sidney was the oldest of three sons born to a couple that emigrated to the United States in the early 1900's to forge a better life for themselves and their children. Growing up in Oklahoma City, Sidney attended Classen High School. He enlisted and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II where he was trained as a pilot. Among his duties, he was involved in the repatriation of displaced persons at the end of the war. He returned home to finish his studies as a civil engineer at the University of Oklahoma on the G.I. Bill. A cousin of his introduced him to an Albuquerque girl, Myra Ravel, the daughter of Louis and Belle Ravel. They married in 1949, established themselves as a couple in Albuquerque, and treasured their seventy years of life together. While Sidney was finishing his master's degree at the University of New Mexico, he and Myra began their family, having three sons, Kenneth, David, and Steven. Sidney spent his entire career at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, retiring in the 1980's. As their children reached high-school age, together with Myra, they began and built Roadrunner Employment Services. Sid was an active member of Congregation B'nai Israel in Albuquerque, having served as its president in the early 1970's during the construction of the building currently located in northeast Albuquerque. He was also a dedicated volunteer at Jewish Family Services in Albuquerque.In additions to his sons, Sidney is survived by his brother, Max of Kansas City; his grandchildren, Alex, Joel, Sophia and Rose; as well as nephews, Michael, Richard and Scott Ravel, Jeff, Kevin and Jonathon Gasser and their children.Funeral arrangements are being handled by FRENCH â€" University in Albuquerque. A Private Service will be held at graveside on Monday, July 27, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the B'nai Israel section of Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers those who so wish, make donations in the names of Sidney and Myra to Congregation B'nai Israel. Please visit our online guest book for Sidney at