Sidney Roy Ash
Sidney Roy Ash, age 90, passed
away suddenly
on February 8, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a son of the Southwest
born at the beginning of the Great Depression in Albuquerque in 1928, where he spent parts of his early childhood on his grandfather's nearby homestead, was a member of the Luther League at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and graduated Albuquerque High School in 1946. He earned a BA in History from Midland University in Fremont, NE (1951). After serving on active duty in the US Navy as a commissioned officer for three years during the Korean conflict he attended the University of New Mexico and worked for the US Geological Survey. He received bachelors and masters degrees in geology from the UNM (1957,1961) and earned a doctorate from the University of Reading, England (1966). He taught geology at several institutions, including Weber State University in Ogden, UT (1970-1998) where he was an active member of Elim Lutheran Church. He was passionate about his research and was internationally recognized in the field of paleobotany for his study of Triassic flora. He published over 150 articles on the geology and fossil botany of the American
Southwest including the Petrified Forest National
Park. His career led him to travel widely and live with his family in Australia (1976-
77) and South Africa (1983-84). In addition to his professional achievements, he will also be remembered for his dedication to his family and pets, his infectious love of international travel, books, classical music and British humor, and his generosity as an educator and mentor.
Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Knox and Ellen Rosena Ash (Tavernier), nephew Daniel Ian Ash, and is survived his loving wife of 57 years Shirley Martha Ash (Arviso), children Kathleen Ash-Milby (Edward) and
Randolph Henry Ash,
grandsons Nathan and
Wyatt Ash-Milby and
brother Henry "Hank" Ash (Jane), as well as beloved niece Deborah and nephew Greg Ash (Susan).
Funeral service: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 2:00pm, St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Parks Conservation Association in honor of Sidney R. Ash.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 14, 2019