Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Roy Ash. View Sign

Sidney Roy Ash







Sidney Roy Ash, age 90, passed



away suddenly



on February 8, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a son of the Southwest



born at the beginning of the Great Depression in Albuquerque in 1928, where he spent parts of his early childhood on his grandfather's nearby homestead, was a member of the Luther League at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and graduated Albuquerque High School in 1946. He earned a BA in History from Midland University in Fremont, NE (1951). After serving on active duty in the US Navy as a commissioned officer for three years during the Korean conflict he attended the University of New Mexico and worked for the US Geological Survey. He received bachelors and masters degrees in geology from the UNM (1957,1961) and earned a doctorate from the University of Reading, England (1966). He taught geology at several institutions, including Weber State University in Ogden, UT (1970-1998) where he was an active member of Elim Lutheran Church. He was passionate about his research and was internationally recognized in the field of paleobotany for his study of Triassic flora. He published over 150 articles on the geology and fossil botany of the American



Southwest including the Petrified Forest National



Park. His career led him to travel widely and live with his family in Australia (1976-



77) and South Africa (1983-84). In addition to his professional achievements, he will also be remembered for his dedication to his family and pets, his infectious love of international travel, books, classical music and British humor, and his generosity as an educator and mentor.



Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Knox and Ellen Rosena Ash (Tavernier), nephew Daniel Ian Ash, and is survived his loving wife of 57 years Shirley Martha Ash (Arviso), children Kathleen Ash-Milby (Edward) and



Randolph Henry Ash,



grandsons Nathan and



Wyatt Ash-Milby and



brother Henry "Hank" Ash (Jane), as well as beloved niece Deborah and nephew Greg Ash (Susan).



Funeral service: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 2:00pm, St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Parks Conservation Association in honor of Sidney R. Ash.



Sidney Roy AshSidney Roy Ash, age 90, passedaway suddenlyon February 8, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a son of the Southwestborn at the beginning of the Great Depression in Albuquerque in 1928, where he spent parts of his early childhood on his grandfather's nearby homestead, was a member of the Luther League at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and graduated Albuquerque High School in 1946. He earned a BA in History from Midland University in Fremont, NE (1951). After serving on active duty in the US Navy as a commissioned officer for three years during the Korean conflict he attended the University of New Mexico and worked for the US Geological Survey. He received bachelors and masters degrees in geology from the UNM (1957,1961) and earned a doctorate from the University of Reading, England (1966). He taught geology at several institutions, including Weber State University in Ogden, UT (1970-1998) where he was an active member of Elim Lutheran Church. He was passionate about his research and was internationally recognized in the field of paleobotany for his study of Triassic flora. He published over 150 articles on the geology and fossil botany of the AmericanSouthwest including the Petrified Forest NationalPark. His career led him to travel widely and live with his family in Australia (1976-77) and South Africa (1983-84). In addition to his professional achievements, he will also be remembered for his dedication to his family and pets, his infectious love of international travel, books, classical music and British humor, and his generosity as an educator and mentor.Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Knox and Ellen Rosena Ash (Tavernier), nephew Daniel Ian Ash, and is survived his loving wife of 57 years Shirley Martha Ash (Arviso), children Kathleen Ash-Milby (Edward) andRandolph Henry Ash,grandsons Nathan andWyatt Ash-Milby andbrother Henry "Hank" Ash (Jane), as well as beloved niece Deborah and nephew Greg Ash (Susan).Funeral service: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 2:00pm, St. Paul Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Parks Conservation Association in honor of Sidney R. Ash. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close