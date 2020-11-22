Sigrid Johanna PayneSigrid "Johanna" Payne, age 85, passed peacefully at home with her family by her bedside on Sunday, November 15, 2020.Born in Aschaffenburg Germany to Maria and Fritz Baerenz, she was the youngest of six children including three brothers Fritz, Gerhardt and Christian, and two sisters Lotta and Marlies.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Edward Payne, daughter Doris Patricia Payne; twin daughter Cynthia Romana (Payne) Fallin and husband James Royce Fallin Jr., and twin daughter Sandra Maria Payne and husband Randal Lane Jordan.Johanna first came to the United States as a military spouse in September of 1955. Ultimately and after several change of duty station moves, she and her family settled in Albuquerque when her husband, then Chief Warrant Officer James Payne, retired from the United States Army in 1971.Over 45 years, Johanna built a career as hostess and dining room manager of the Officer's Club at Kirtland Air Force Base where she received the 377 Services Squadron Civilian of the Quarter and Civilian of the Year in 2001. She also received the Air Force Materiel Command Services Civilian Technician of the Year Award in 2002. Upon her retirement, she was awarded the Combat Support and Community Service award for meritorious service from 1964 to 2009.She and her husband James Payne were founding members and longtime active supporters of the Edelweiss am Rio Grande (German American Club) of Albuquerque which has served the Albuquerque community for more than 50 years.A woman of rare elegance, dignity and grace, she will always be remembered for her loving and caring spirit, her warm smile, and her complete devotion to her husband, children, her many friends, her nieces, nephews and extended family and friends in her beloved Germany.Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Until then and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone visit her web page and comment and / or leave condolences atThough her journey on this earth is done, her time in eternal glory has just begun!