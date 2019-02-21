Silviano Marquez
Silviano Marquez, Age 82, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. A Visitation will be held from 9:00-9:30 am with a Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am on February 22, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, and mass to follow at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE.
