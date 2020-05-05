Sinforosa G. Gonzales
Sinforosa Sinfie "Sylvia" Gurule Gonzales passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28,2020. She was born in Golden,New Mexico on February 15,1928. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt. She is survived by sons Benny Gonzales and wife Pamela Gonzales, Leroy Gonzales, Pat Gonzales, Dennis Gonzales and wife Bernadine Montoya and one daughter Mary Orozco and husband Gabriel Orozco. Grandchildren Melissa Mirabel, Francine Bernal, Courtney Gonzales, Crystal Chipman and husband Tim Chipman, Jenise Gonzales, Benjamin Gonzales, Angela Gonzales, Andrea Gonzales Special Great Grandsons Richard Espinoza (Ricky) Matthew Chipman (Mi Muchito) numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends www.Riverside Funerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2020.