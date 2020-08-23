Sixto Robert "Bob" Lopez
Sixto Robert "Bob" Lopez, passed away August 15, 2020. He was born March 28, 1935 in Cebolla, NM where he was raised by his grandparents Eloisa and Hipolito Lopez. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughters, Susan and Lillian, sisters, Hazel (Genaro) and Maida (Bob), and his beloved granddog Little Miss Sunshine. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cheryll.
Sixto served honorably in the United States Navy and was a Life Member of the Union Local #823.
A Mass will be celebrated Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2532 Vermont St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Mission Church of Santo Nino de Atocha, c/o St. Patrick's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 36, Chama, NM 87530.
