Sofia Marie Garcia (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Sofia Marie Garcia



In Loving Memory of

SOFIA MARIE GARCIA

April 13th 1935 -November 1st 2019

Revelation 21:4

"And He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away."

Sofia would like in lieu of flowers, donations to be sent to the Kingdom Hall. Please visit:jw.org and find

Waterfall Congregation.

Services & Reception will be held on 11/6/2019 starting at 1pm Daniels Funeral: 3113 Carlisle NE Albuquerque.

