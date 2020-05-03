Sofie Padilla
Sofie Padilla





Sofie Padilla, age 92, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
