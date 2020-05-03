Sofie Padilla
Sofie Padilla, age 92, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.