Soila Garcia
Soila Garcia, age 92, passed away on the morning of November 2, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1927 in Torrington, Wyoming. She met and married Manuel Garcia, the man who would be her husband for 71 years, in Madrid, New Mexico. The couple lived in Albuquerque and went on to have 9 children and a wonderful life together full of memories, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Garcia leaves behind her proudest accomplishment, her family, and a legacy of goodness, forgiveness, and boundless kindness for everyone that crossed her path. She will be remembered for offering a kind smile and conversation to everyone she met. Soila will be missed by her many family members and friends, but will be remembered as the warm, loving, adored matriarch that she was.
Mrs Garcia is survived by her seven children, Frank Garcia and wife, Priscilla, Linda Cooper and husband, John, Michael Garcia and wife, Florinda, Virginia Garcia, Nancy Ortega and husband, Frank, Bobbie Sanchez and husband, Raymond, Trina Aragon and husband Michael; her brother Ernest Perea; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Garcia was preceded in death by her husband Manuel V Garcia; daughter, MaryAnn Avery; son, Jerry Garcia; and siblings Virginia Sandoval, Roy Perea, Sonny Perea, and Julia Moya.
Funeral arrangements and memorial will be announced at later time. Please visit:
riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 5, 2019