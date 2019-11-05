Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Soila Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Soila Garcia







Soila Garcia, age 92, passed away on the morning of November 2, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1927 in Torrington, Wyoming. She met and married Manuel Garcia, the man who would be her husband for 71 years, in Madrid, New Mexico. The couple lived in Albuquerque and went on to have 9 children and a wonderful life together full of memories, surrounded by family.







Mrs. Garcia leaves behind her proudest accomplishment, her family, and a legacy of goodness, forgiveness, and boundless kindness for everyone that crossed her path. She will be remembered for offering a kind smile and conversation to everyone she met. Soila will be missed by her many family members and friends, but will be remembered as the warm, loving, adored matriarch that she was.



Mrs Garcia is survived by her seven children, Frank Garcia and wife, Priscilla, Linda Cooper and husband, John, Michael Garcia and wife, Florinda, Virginia Garcia, Nancy Ortega and husband, Frank, Bobbie Sanchez and husband, Raymond, Trina Aragon and husband Michael; her brother Ernest Perea; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.







Mrs. Garcia was preceded in death by her husband Manuel V Garcia; daughter, MaryAnn Avery; son, Jerry Garcia; and siblings Virginia Sandoval, Roy Perea, Sonny Perea, and Julia Moya.







Funeral arrangements and memorial will be announced at later time. Please visit:



riversidefunerals.com



Soila GarciaSoila Garcia, age 92, passed away on the morning of November 2, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1927 in Torrington, Wyoming. She met and married Manuel Garcia, the man who would be her husband for 71 years, in Madrid, New Mexico. The couple lived in Albuquerque and went on to have 9 children and a wonderful life together full of memories, surrounded by family.Mrs. Garcia leaves behind her proudest accomplishment, her family, and a legacy of goodness, forgiveness, and boundless kindness for everyone that crossed her path. She will be remembered for offering a kind smile and conversation to everyone she met. Soila will be missed by her many family members and friends, but will be remembered as the warm, loving, adored matriarch that she was.Mrs Garcia is survived by her seven children, Frank Garcia and wife, Priscilla, Linda Cooper and husband, John, Michael Garcia and wife, Florinda, Virginia Garcia, Nancy Ortega and husband, Frank, Bobbie Sanchez and husband, Raymond, Trina Aragon and husband Michael; her brother Ernest Perea; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Mrs. Garcia was preceded in death by her husband Manuel V Garcia; daughter, MaryAnn Avery; son, Jerry Garcia; and siblings Virginia Sandoval, Roy Perea, Sonny Perea, and Julia Moya.Funeral arrangements and memorial will be announced at later time. Please visit: Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close