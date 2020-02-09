Sonia R. Hernandez
Sonia R. Hernandez, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, N.M. was born October 1, 1957, and went to her eternal resting place on January 18, 2020. Sonia was a beloved, wife, mother, sister and friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Hernandez of 43 years; her son Scott Hernandez; sisters Pat Vogel, Sue Alston, Cheryl Menefee, and many nieces and nephews. Sonia found her love and passion for horses and horse racing at a very young age. She raised many horses throughout her lifetime and raced at the Downs of Albuquerque and was extremely proud of her First Place win with Awesome Babee on April 20, 1991. Sonia was very active as a block captain in her neighborhood and pursued her fight against crime by participating in many anti-drug marches throughout the community. Sonia enjoyed cooking, going to concerts, and spending quality time with family and friends. Sonia will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. A private ceremony will be held by the family in celebration of her life.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2020