Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonia Hernandez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sonia R. Hernandez







Sonia R. Hernandez, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, N.M. was born October 1, 1957, and went to her eternal resting place on January 18, 2020. Sonia was a beloved, wife, mother, sister and friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Hernandez of 43 years; her son Scott Hernandez; sisters Pat Vogel, Sue Alston, Cheryl Menefee, and many nieces and nephews. Sonia found her love and passion for horses and horse racing at a very young age. She raised many horses throughout her lifetime and raced at the Downs of Albuquerque and was extremely proud of her First Place win with Awesome Babee on April 20, 1991. Sonia was very active as a block captain in her neighborhood and pursued her fight against crime by participating in many anti-drug marches throughout the community. Sonia enjoyed cooking, going to concerts, and spending quality time with family and friends. Sonia will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. A private ceremony will be held by the family in celebration of her life.



Sonia R. HernandezSonia R. Hernandez, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, N.M. was born October 1, 1957, and went to her eternal resting place on January 18, 2020. Sonia was a beloved, wife, mother, sister and friend to many. She is survived by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Hernandez of 43 years; her son Scott Hernandez; sisters Pat Vogel, Sue Alston, Cheryl Menefee, and many nieces and nephews. Sonia found her love and passion for horses and horse racing at a very young age. She raised many horses throughout her lifetime and raced at the Downs of Albuquerque and was extremely proud of her First Place win with Awesome Babee on April 20, 1991. Sonia was very active as a block captain in her neighborhood and pursued her fight against crime by participating in many anti-drug marches throughout the community. Sonia enjoyed cooking, going to concerts, and spending quality time with family and friends. Sonia will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. A private ceremony will be held by the family in celebration of her life. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close