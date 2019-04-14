Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonia Markee. View Sign

Sonia Markee







Sonia Markee (Sallie), 32, passed unexpectedly on Mon., April 1, 2019.



Sonia lived a life full of struggles but she did not let that hold her down nor slow her. Instead, she shined out a light that inspired and gave strength to others that showed that even if you are struggling there people still out in the world that who will help you. Sonia gave her loving heart out to many people and especially animals. She ran a charity to help the homeless of Albuquerque and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Sonia loved animals in all sizes, shapes, and was always ready to help any animal in need; whether it was to give advice or to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty to help or save an animal. Sonia left an impact on everyone she met, by showing them the strength & what anyone is capable of despite their circumstances. She was a dedicated woman and when she put her mind to anything she could do anything. She will be greatly missed. The world is a little darker without her light. Sonia was the best daughter & loving fiancee. Sonia is survived by her Mother Theresa Markee and her fiancee Robert (Markee) Sallie. Baby, we will all miss you so much.



A gathering to honor Sonia & her memory will take place at Bianchetti Park on Sat., April 20th at 5:00 pm; Granite NE and Chelwood Park NE 87112. Condolences may be offered at Riverside Funeral Home.



Sonia MarkeeSonia Markee (Sallie), 32, passed unexpectedly on Mon., April 1, 2019.Sonia lived a life full of struggles but she did not let that hold her down nor slow her. Instead, she shined out a light that inspired and gave strength to others that showed that even if you are struggling there people still out in the world that who will help you. Sonia gave her loving heart out to many people and especially animals. She ran a charity to help the homeless of Albuquerque and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Sonia loved animals in all sizes, shapes, and was always ready to help any animal in need; whether it was to give advice or to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty to help or save an animal. Sonia left an impact on everyone she met, by showing them the strength & what anyone is capable of despite their circumstances. She was a dedicated woman and when she put her mind to anything she could do anything. She will be greatly missed. The world is a little darker without her light. Sonia was the best daughter & loving fiancee. Sonia is survived by her Mother Theresa Markee and her fiancee Robert (Markee) Sallie. Baby, we will all miss you so much.A gathering to honor Sonia & her memory will take place at Bianchetti Park on Sat., April 20th at 5:00 pm; Granite NE and Chelwood Park NE 87112. Condolences may be offered at Riverside Funeral Home. Funeral Home Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque

225 San Mateo NE

Albuquerque , NM 87108

505-764-9663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close