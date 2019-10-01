Sonja Marcene (Swanson) Adams
Sonja Marcene (Swanson) Adams, 81, passed away suddenly on September 24, 2019. Sonja was born on the family farm on December 11, 1937, the second of four daughters to Harold and Beatrice Swanson, in Rowena, SD. Sonja grew up with her sisters on the family farm, graduated from Valley Springs High School in Valley Springs, SD, and went to beautician's school. After relocating to Minneapolis, MN, worked as a Beautician for almost 10 years, she met and married Norman C. Adams. Shortly after marrying in 1966, the young couple moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they became residents of the Westside and raised their three children. Sonja, passionate about nutrition, studied continually to learn how to "heal thy self." Her strong faith in Jesus Christ saw her through the ups and downs of life. Sonja is survived by her sisters Charlotte Oviatt, Yvonne Liljgren, daughter, Kristen Adams, sons Kenneth (Lori Ann) Adams, and Kevin Adams, and two grandchildren, Olivia and Zephaniah Adams. Cards and flowers can be sent to the family home at 6309 Casa Blanca Dr. NW, 87120. To view information orleave a condolenc, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 1, 2019