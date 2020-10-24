Sophie Marie GarciaSophie Marie Garcia, age 98, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Fred Garcia. Sophie was born on June 28, 1922, to Hilario and Floripa Martinez. She was very proud to have graduated in 1938 from the Academy of Our Lady of Light at the historic Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe. Sophie and Fred met at the Loretto Chapel where she walked up that miraculous staircase daily to sing in the choir. They married in 1941 in Santa Fe, together they had five children and raised them in Albuquerque.All her children agree, Sophie was the glue that held the family together. Sophie became a member of the Catholic Daughters of America in 1976. She was Catholic Daughter of the year in 1997 and served as their President/Regent from 2002-2004. Sophie loved the Lord, and her faith was evident by her devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Every single day, she said "The Lord is Great!" The bible scripture that exemplifies Sophie's life would be Luke 10:27 "Love the Lord with all your heart with all your soul with all your mind and with all your strength."Sophie made an impact on the lives of those around her, especially her children. She was a very joyful, grateful person and her positivity was most admirable. We will always remember her infectious laugh and her joyful spirit. Thank you, Mom, we love you and we will miss you.Sophie is survived by her five children (and their spouses): daughters, Gloria Ashcroft, Kathy (Larry) Huston, Jeannette Brunacini, Annette (Kenny) Shoquist; and son, Larry (Chaille); 13 grandchildren: Terri (John) Hurst, Cindy Kelly, Carlyn (Mike) Chiado, Kimberly (Gerald) Mora, Angelo (Lisa) Brunacini, Jolene (Jay) Rembe, Lynette (Ernie) Geraci, Lorri Brunacini (Tres) Jones, Lezlie Garcia, Tracy (Ken) Mallett, Eric (Rebecca) Murphy, Allison Shoquist, Grant Shoquist; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.A private burial and ceremony will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The ceremony will be officiated by Deacon Don Roseburough of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A memorial mass in celebration of her life will also be held at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church."Our inner happiness depends not on what we experience but on the degree of our gratitude to God, whatever the experience." -Albert SchweitzerPlease visit our online guestbook for Sophie at