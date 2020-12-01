Sophie Gonzales







Sophie Maria Ortiz Gonzales, 94, a resident of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Sophie was born on November 28, 1925 in Santa Fe NM. She was the daughter of Rafael and Ruby Ortiz.



Sophie was a devoted Catholic. She retired from the New Mexico State Penitentiary, and was involved in the New Mexico Correctional Employees Federal Credit Union for thirty-five years. In addition, Dr. Jay Victor Scherer, awarded Sophie with a certificate for Sobando/Massage Healing/Currandera for her outstanding work of natural healing. People stated the she had magical healing hands. In addition, Gregorita Rodriguez, was Sophie's instructor and mentor of sobando/natural massage healing. Sophie faithfully volunteered for five years. She stated that it was always a joy and an honor to interact with everyone she taught. Sophie was also a member of the Native New Mexico Club, which she truly enjoyed.



Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Anastacio (Tacho) Gonzales, father and mother, Rafael and Ruby Ortiz, grand-daughter Chantel Gerber, brother Ralph Ortiz Jr.; sisters, Margie Martinez and Mary Helen Nena Espinoza. Sophie is survived by her three children, Isabel Leyba (Leo), Johnny Gonzales, and Angela Gonzales (Ron); Grandchildren: Desiree Perea (James), Carolyn Montano (Kevin), and Matthew Encinias; Great-grandchildren: Jason McNicol, Matthew Jr. Smith, Joaquin Perea, Chantel Perea, Patricio, Taya-Renee, Avenicio Montoya, and Aravina Encinias; Extended family: Nicol Wilson, Brenda Lujan, and Nicholas Lujan; Brother: Joe Bennie Ortiz (Fina) and Melicio (Jeo) Martinez (brother-in-law); Sisters: Tillie Montoya, Maria Benavidez, Josie Griego, Lorrie Lujan, and Josie Ortiz (sister-in-law).



Many loving relatives and friends â€" Sophie will be dearly missed by us all.



Honorary Pallbearers â€" Johnny Gonzales, Leo Leyba, Jason McNicol, Matthew Smith Jr., Joaquin Perea, and Chantel Perea



Pallbearers â€" Fred Gonzales, Ron Lujan, James Perea, Jayla Ortiz, Leroy Martinez and Patrick Jimenez



Sophie's funeral mass services will be held at St. John's Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, with a rosary at 10:00 am and the funeral mass at 11:00 am. Sophie will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral services will be held virtual through Facebook online streaming.





