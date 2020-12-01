1/1
Sophie Gonzales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Gonzales



Sophie Maria Ortiz Gonzales, 94, a resident of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Sophie was born on November 28, 1925 in Santa Fe NM. She was the daughter of Rafael and Ruby Ortiz.

Sophie was a devoted Catholic. She retired from the New Mexico State Penitentiary, and was involved in the New Mexico Correctional Employees Federal Credit Union for thirty-five years. In addition, Dr. Jay Victor Scherer, awarded Sophie with a certificate for Sobando/Massage Healing/Currandera for her outstanding work of natural healing. People stated the she had magical healing hands. In addition, Gregorita Rodriguez, was Sophie's instructor and mentor of sobando/natural massage healing. Sophie faithfully volunteered for five years. She stated that it was always a joy and an honor to interact with everyone she taught. Sophie was also a member of the Native New Mexico Club, which she truly enjoyed.

Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Anastacio (Tacho) Gonzales, father and mother, Rafael and Ruby Ortiz, grand-daughter Chantel Gerber, brother Ralph Ortiz Jr.; sisters, Margie Martinez and Mary Helen Nena Espinoza. Sophie is survived by her three children, Isabel Leyba (Leo), Johnny Gonzales, and Angela Gonzales (Ron); Grandchildren: Desiree Perea (James), Carolyn Montano (Kevin), and Matthew Encinias; Great-grandchildren: Jason McNicol, Matthew Jr. Smith, Joaquin Perea, Chantel Perea, Patricio, Taya-Renee, Avenicio Montoya, and Aravina Encinias; Extended family: Nicol Wilson, Brenda Lujan, and Nicholas Lujan; Brother: Joe Bennie Ortiz (Fina) and Melicio (Jeo) Martinez (brother-in-law); Sisters: Tillie Montoya, Maria Benavidez, Josie Griego, Lorrie Lujan, and Josie Ortiz (sister-in-law).

Many loving relatives and friends â€" Sophie will be dearly missed by us all.

Honorary Pallbearers â€" Johnny Gonzales, Leo Leyba, Jason McNicol, Matthew Smith Jr., Joaquin Perea, and Chantel Perea

Pallbearers â€" Fred Gonzales, Ron Lujan, James Perea, Jayla Ortiz, Leroy Martinez and Patrick Jimenez

Sophie's funeral mass services will be held at St. John's Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, with a rosary at 10:00 am and the funeral mass at 11:00 am. Sophie will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral services will be held virtual through Facebook online streaming.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 30, 2020
My condolences to Sophie’s family. I worked at the Penitentiary. Sophie was always pleasant and very helpful. May she Rest In Peace.
Evelyn Jaramillo
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Angela, Ron and entire family,
We send our condolences, love and prayers to you during this very sad time!
Never are we ready to say goodbye, May you be filled with beautiful memories.
Adam & Kelly Carrillo and all the Wilson Family
Friend
November 29, 2020
To Johnny, Angela and Isabel and family! Billy and I wish to relay our deepest sympathy upon the loss of your sweet mom Sophie! Aunt Sophie was always so kind and giving and also Celeste’s teacher at the Penitentiary of NM! She showed her the “ropes” and showed her the way to act around inmates! With Billy she gave him kind advice and was always a patient and kind Aunt! She gave him great advice and tried to teach him good lessons! We will miss her greatly! We wish we could attend her services but know that we will be there in spirit! Love always Celeste and Billy.
William & Celeste Casias
Friend
November 29, 2020
You devotion for ALL your families health and well-being was a true example of her love ❤ for us ALL
Till we meet again
Rosella Garcia
Family
November 29, 2020
Thank you Auntie Sophie for being an awesome Auntie and mentor and all the healing you helped me with, oh yea and for all the great advice and most of all the love you had for me..... I have mucho love for you and will always carry you in my heart. I love you Aunt Sophie and I am really going to miss you.
Jayla Ortiz
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved