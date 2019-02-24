Sophie Turrietta

Obituary
Sophie Turrietta



Sophie S.

Turrietta (San-

chez), age 94,

born in Jarales, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, February 21,

2019. Mrs.

Turrietta is survived by her children, Bertha

Sarracino, Beth (Betty) Turrietta, Louie

Turrietta and wife, Lor-

raine and Leonard

Turrietta; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; brother-in-law

and sister-in-law, Luciano and Rose Turrietta; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Turrietta was preceded in death by her parents, Juan de Dios and Maria Louisa Sanchez; her beloved husband, Tom Turrietta; son, Vincent

Turrietta; grandsons,

David, Jerome and Corey.

A visitation will be Saturday,

March 2, 2019

from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400

Arenal Rd. SW,

with a Rosary

will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00

a.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mariano, Miranda,

Jennifer, Mellissa,

Majalene and Julian.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jaylene, Jessie, Crystal, Liz, Deanna and Tatiana.

Arrangements by:



Gabaldon Mortuary

1000 Old Coors Dr. SW

(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
