Sophie TurriettaSophie S.Turrietta (San-chez), age 94,born in Jarales, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, February 21,2019. Mrs.Turrietta is survived by her children, BerthaSarracino, Beth (Betty) Turrietta, LouieTurrietta and wife, Lor-raine and LeonardTurrietta; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; brother-in-lawand sister-in-law, Luciano and Rose Turrietta; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Turrietta was preceded in death by her parents, Juan de Dios and Maria Louisa Sanchez; her beloved husband, Tom Turrietta; son, VincentTurrietta; grandsons,David, Jerome and Corey.A visitation will be Saturday,March 2, 2019from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400Arenal Rd. SW,with a Rosarywill be recited at 10:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mariano, Miranda,Jennifer, Mellissa,Majalene and Julian.Honorary Pallbearers will be Jaylene, Jessie, Crystal, Liz, Deanna and Tatiana.Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net tosign the guest book.Arrangements by:Gabaldon Mortuary1000 Old Coors Dr. SW(505) 243-7861