Sophie Turrietta
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophie Turrietta.
Sophie S.
Turrietta (San-
chez), age 94,
born in Jarales, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, February 21,
2019. Mrs.
Turrietta is survived by her children, Bertha
Sarracino, Beth (Betty) Turrietta, Louie
Turrietta and wife, Lor-
raine and Leonard
Turrietta; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; brother-in-law
and sister-in-law, Luciano and Rose Turrietta; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Turrietta was preceded in death by her parents, Juan de Dios and Maria Louisa Sanchez; her beloved husband, Tom Turrietta; son, Vincent
Turrietta; grandsons,
David, Jerome and Corey.
A visitation will be Saturday,
March 2, 2019
from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400
Arenal Rd. SW,
with a Rosary
will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00
a.m. Interment will follow services at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mariano, Miranda,
Jennifer, Mellissa,
Majalene and Julian.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jaylene, Jessie, Crystal, Liz, Deanna and Tatiana.
Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net to
sign the guest book.
Arrangements by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Dr. SW
(505) 243-7861
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019