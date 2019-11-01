Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sosimo and Ruth Cordova Padilla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sosimo and Ruth Cordova Padilla



In Memoriam







Sosimo Padilla



November 1, 1929 - April 8, 2016











Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Today, on All Saints Day, you would be 90 years old! We are certain you are celebrating with Mom and the other angels in heaven, filled with so much joy! We think about you daily, and often consider the legacy you lovingly left behind. We continue to hear from many friends and family members who share with us stories we had never known, of how you quietly helped them without being asked to. We think of the legacy you left to your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even those sweet little ones you and Mom didn't have the opportunity to know, are taught about you both and your legacy of family, hard work, kindness and generosity. We are truly doing all we can, in your honor, to keep our family together and enjoy spending as much time as we can cohesively, either traveling together, visiting, dining out, sharing photos, or just talking, laughing, and even crying at times. On this special day, we thank you Dad, for giving us the gift of family. We love you both



dearly!



