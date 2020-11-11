Sosteno Garcia
Sosteno Garcia, of Albuquerque NM, Born August 6, 1939, died October 31, 2020. Mr. Garcia is survived by his wife Martha Garcia, living daughters; Kathy Trujillo, Annette Abeita, Gina Becker, & Lorraine Gutierrez, 46 grandchildren and great grandchildren, and numerous relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday November 14th, 2020, at His Place Ministries Church 5505 Central NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 at 11am.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.