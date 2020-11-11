1/1
Sosteno Garcia
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sosteno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sosteno Garcia





Sosteno Garcia, of Albuquerque NM, Born August 6, 1939, died October 31, 2020. Mr. Garcia is survived by his wife Martha Garcia, living daughters; Kathy Trujillo, Annette Abeita, Gina Becker, & Lorraine Gutierrez, 46 grandchildren and great grandchildren, and numerous relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday November 14th, 2020, at His Place Ministries Church 5505 Central NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 at 11am.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
His Place Ministries Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved