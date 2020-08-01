1/1
Sotera Segura Rael
1920 - 2020
Sotera Segura Rael



Sotera Segura

Rael, age 100, from Vaughn, NM, was called to her heavenly kingdom passing away peacefully on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.

Sotera was born in Ft. Sumner, NM on April 22, 1920 to the late Luciano and Martina (Griego) Segura. Sotera married Eulogio E. Rael in 1941 and they spent the next 55 years ranching and farming while raising their children in Vaughn. Sotera was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing, cooking and caring for her family. Sotera was a dedicated parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vaughn, NM.

In addition to her parents, Sotera was preceded in death by her husband: Eulogio Rael; her brothers: Leopoldo and Samuel Segura; her children: Elenora Rael, Ramon Rael and his wife Betty; Liria Rael, wife of Daniel; and great-granddaughter Mia Lynn Sanchez.

Sotera is

survived by her

siblings: Luciano Segura Jr.;

Pete Segura;

Rosalie (Segura)

Gonzales; Lois

(Segura)

Coronado.

Her children: Fred Rael (Virginia); Roberto Rael; Rubel Rael (Pauline);

Enrique Rael (Bertha); Daniel Rael; Diane Rael; Stella Rael; Alberto Rael, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at Genesis Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque for the care and comfort they provided Sotera and to Gabaldon Mortuary who kindly assisted the family with our loss.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date when all family and friends can gather safely.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
