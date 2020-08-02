Spaight Thompson
Spaight (Cuppy)
Thompson,
beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, died peacefully on July 28, 2020, at her home in Socorro, New Mexico. She was born in 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia and did much of her growing up in Lewisburg, West Virginia. She came west to Albuquerque as a newly-wed in 1956. Although she lived other places during her long life, she returned to Socorro, the place she loved so well. She loved gardens and gardening, and created beautiful spaces everywhere she lived. In her gardens and homes, she created inviting retreats, some lively, some serene. She was a great lover of animals and devoted many hours of service to the Animal Protective Association of Socorro and to cats in the Socorro shelter. She made a loving home for many, many cats over the years. Despite having Alzheimer's Disease in her last years, she enjoyed the company of her family and friends, and her dry, sly wit delighted them all. She is survived by her children, Connie
Robnett, Greg
Titus, Becky Titus-Taylor, Alex Matthews, Allison Fletcher, Kat
Carter, Brad
Robnett, and
James Robnett and their families, the children of her late husband, Charlie Thompson, Katherine Thompson, Charlie Thompson IV, and Susan Thompson-Hills and their families, and her dearest friend and companion, Ted Kase. Family and friends will gather at a future time to remember her beautiful life and to return her ashes to God's creation. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Spaight 's honor to the work of the Animal Protective Association of Socorro (APAS), P.O. Box 451, Socorro NM 87801, or to a charity of your choosing. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
