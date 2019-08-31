Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacy Marie Brunk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stacy Marie Brunk, born April 28, 1974 to Joan & George Brunk of Milford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM after a short illness.



Stacy had a caring, loving nature, a wonderful sense of humor and a great love for children. The light of her life shines on through her son, Kenai. He carries on her loving heart and playful spirit. She is survived by her son, Kenai and his father, RJ Parker. Also, her mother, Joan Brunk, siblings, Morgan, Dawn, Valerie, and Troy Brunk, nine nieces and nephews, two great nephews, her beloved Humphrey family and many other family members.



We have all lost a special gift from God. She has been called home with the hope that we will all be together some day in God's glory.



