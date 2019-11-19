Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacy Marie Hendrickson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM FRENCH Wyoming , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stacey Marie HendricksonDr. Stacey Marie Hendrickson, 44, beloved wife and mother, and distinguished member of the R&D staff at Sandia National Laboratories passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 following a second battle with metastatic breast cancer . A noted human factors psychologist, Stacey made significant contributions to the development of human reliability analysis and its application in high consequence industries like commercial aviation and nuclear power generation. Stacey is most recognized for her Nuclear Regulatory Commission work exploring how to improve power plant operation and crisis decision-making during large scale emergencies. Known for her genuine smile and essential kindness, Stacey was cheerful and vivacious, possessed a sneaky sense of humor, and maintained the ability to win every card game she played up to the very end of her time with us.She is survived by her husband, Gerald Hendrickson; and her children, Celine and Kieran. She is also survived by her mother, Patricia Patterson; mother-in-love, Joanne Hendrickson; brothers, Keith Langfitt and Andy Langfitt; sister, Leslie Pearce; sisters-in-love, Lisa Craig and Karen Cox; and brothers-in-love, John Craig and Ken Cox. She also leaves many cherished nephews, Jarrett, Tyler, Benjamin, Timothy and Ian; and beautiful nieces, Kailie, Michelle and Carmen. Also touching Stacey's life were her many Chi Omega Sorority sisters and Bunco sisters. Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Herbert Langfitt; father-in-love, Harry Hendrickson; grandfathers, Ralph Lauxman and Benton Langfitt; and grandmothers, Audrey Langfitt and Verona Lauxman.A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Thoughts and memories for Stacey may be left at our online guest book at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019

