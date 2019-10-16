Stanley A. Quintana (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
St Anne Catholic Church
505 Alicia St
Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 983-4430
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Stanley A. Quintana



Stan Quintana (December 23, 1944 - September 21, 2019) was born to loving parents Estanislado Quintana and Susanna (Garcia) Quintana in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Stan is survived by his children, Allen Quintana, Shari Quintana and partner, Jimmy Stewart and Sara Quintana, grandchildren, Alyssa Quintana, Teresa Quintana, Jacob Quintana and Santana Stewart, sisters, Sylvia Quintana and Olivia Miles, brother, Quentin Quintana, in addition to many other nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Rosary service will be held on October 18, 2019 at 10 am with Mass at 11 am at St. Anne Catholic Church. Burial service will then follow at 1:30 pm at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, with a reception immediately afterward at the McGee Memorial Chapel, 1320 Luisa St, Santa Fe, NM 87505.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
