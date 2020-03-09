Stanley E. Blackburn
On Tuesday December 2, 2019 Stanley Edward Blackburn 'Ted' passed away in Hanford CA after complications from surgery. Ted was born January 3, 1946 in Casper Wyoming to Stanley and Vesta Blackburn. He moved to Albuquerque in 1959 and lived there until moving to CA in August 2019.
Ted graduated from Sandia High School in 1964 and earned a B.S. in Education at Henderson University in 1970. He worked as a PE teacher at Bel-Air Elementary School for 27 years before retiring. Ted loved to play guitar, sing, and dance. It is these memories that his family cherish most.
Ted was a devoted son, a cherished brother, and a much-loved uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Vesta. He is survived by his two brothers and their wives, Robert and Melissa Blackburn and John and Pam Blackburn, a nephew Curtis Alexander (Michele), and three nieces Rachel Acosta (Joe), Karen Campbell (Steven), and Danielle Darpli (John). He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020