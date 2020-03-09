Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley E. Blackburn. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunset Memorial Park Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley E. Blackburn







On Tuesday December 2, 2019 Stanley Edward Blackburn 'Ted' passed away in Hanford CA after complications from surgery. Ted was born January 3, 1946 in Casper Wyoming to Stanley and Vesta Blackburn. He moved to Albuquerque in 1959 and lived there until moving to CA in August 2019.



Ted graduated from Sandia High School in 1964 and earned a B.S. in Education at Henderson University in 1970. He worked as a PE teacher at Bel-Air Elementary School for 27 years before retiring. Ted loved to play guitar, sing, and dance. It is these memories that his family cherish most.



Ted was a devoted son, a cherished brother, and a much-loved uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Vesta. He is survived by his two brothers and their wives, Robert and Melissa Blackburn and John and Pam Blackburn, a nephew Curtis Alexander (Michele), and three nieces Rachel Acosta (Joe), Karen Campbell (Steven), and Danielle Darpli (John). He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



Stanley E. BlackburnOn Tuesday December 2, 2019 Stanley Edward Blackburn 'Ted' passed away in Hanford CA after complications from surgery. Ted was born January 3, 1946 in Casper Wyoming to Stanley and Vesta Blackburn. He moved to Albuquerque in 1959 and lived there until moving to CA in August 2019.Ted graduated from Sandia High School in 1964 and earned a B.S. in Education at Henderson University in 1970. He worked as a PE teacher at Bel-Air Elementary School for 27 years before retiring. Ted loved to play guitar, sing, and dance. It is these memories that his family cherish most.Ted was a devoted son, a cherished brother, and a much-loved uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Vesta. He is survived by his two brothers and their wives, Robert and Melissa Blackburn and John and Pam Blackburn, a nephew Curtis Alexander (Michele), and three nieces Rachel Acosta (Joe), Karen Campbell (Steven), and Danielle Darpli (John). He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close