(Wroblewski), age 93, a resident of Los Chavez, NM, passed away on April 18, 2019. Stan was a lifetime member of the 3rd and 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus. He also served in World War II in the United States Navy as a USN Petty Officer 3rd class from June 1943-December 1945. During that time, he worked as a sonar man on the Navy's Eagle Patrol Craft.He was an active member of the Eagle Patrol Craft Sailors Association for the past 20 years. As hobbies, he enjoyed flying, golfing, hiking, camping, and traveling. Stan was preceded in death by his



Allen; and first wife, Helen. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia, Theresa, and Christine; and



sons, Gary, Mark and Scott. Stan is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his beloved partner of 23 years Ann. A Rosary and Funeral Service will be held at Noblin Funeral Service in Belen on June 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448.



