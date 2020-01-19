Stanley George Jackson
George Jackson, a 65-year resident of New Mexico and a 35-year resident of Rio Rancho, died 22 Nov 2019 after a more than two year battle with cancer. He enlisted in the Army shortly after graduating from Highland High School in 1964. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army with tours in California, Massachusetts, Georgia, New Jersey, Japan, Vietnam, and Germany. He later worked as a rural mail carrier in Rio Rancho. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Setsuko Jackson, formerly of Hokkaido, Japan, and his brother David and wife Joanne of Albuquerque, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Mary of Albuquerque, and his older brother Robert of Fresno, Calif. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and barbecuing on his patio, and drinking beer with friends and family. Per his request there will be no funeral service. His ashes will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date. This obituary and a photo may be viewed at the Daniels Family Funeral Home website
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020