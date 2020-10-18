Stanley R. KurowskiStanley Richard Kurowski born September 17, 1930 in Niskayuna NY, passed away at age 90 on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home with his loving wife of 68 years Carol by his side. Along with sons Keith (in spirit), Brian (Scotia), Eric (Jodi), and daughter Kathi Billman. He loved his three grandaughters Ellyn, Cassidy and Rylee.He and Carol moved to Albuquerque in 1955 where he was employed with the Forest Service for 3 years before his ultimate career employment at Sandia Labratories for the following 32 years as an engineering technician and explosives engineer. He cowrote a text book in Explosives Technology along with his mentor and friend Paul Cooper, which is still in use.A great outdoorsman with a love of camping, fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He always made available his time and talents as a master craftsman and Jack-of-all-trades, to friends and neighbors. His handmade furniture, toys and turned wooden bowls grace many homes. He had a great love for aviation and was happiest when flying in small aircraft with his pilot buddies. A consumate jokester, he never took himself too seriously and kept his sense of humor until the end.Stanley's Life Celebration will be private. It will be lived streamed onReflections/Salazar Mortuary Facebook Page on Tuesday October, 20, 2020 at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the New Mexico Museum of National History Foundation, where Stanley was a longtime volunteer. The family would like to thank Hospice of NM for their excellent and tender care. Please visit Stanley's online guestbook at